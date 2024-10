Dotson was not targeted a single time in Sunday's 37-17 win over Cincinnati.

The Eagles prioritized the run on Sunday, especially after opening up a second-half lead, with Jalen Hurts attempting just 20 passes. As usual, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith soaked up most of the targets, with other Eagles combining for just six, none of which went to Dotson. The third-year wideout has just six catches in seven games this season.