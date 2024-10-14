Jahan Dotson News: Retreats to third on depth chart

Dotson had just one catch for 10 yards on three targets in Sunday's 20-16 in over the Browns. He also rushed once for 13 yards.

Dotson wasn't able to carve out a significant role in the Eagles' offense when injuries to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith elevated him to a starting spot earlier in the season, so it's no surprise to see his role remain small now that those two are healthy again. Dotson has a total of seven touches for 48 yards and no touches through five games this season.