Jahan Dotson News: Signing with Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dotson and the Falcons have reached agreement on a two-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports it as a two-year, $15 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed at signing. The contract suggests Dotson will compete for a starting job, after he spent two seasons in Philadelphia as a lightly targeted No. 3 WR (37 catches in 34 regular-season games) behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. A 2022 first-round pick, Dotson will turn 26 in March and now figures to compete with fellow free-agent signing Olamide Zaccheaus for playing time alongside No. 1 receiver Drake London.

