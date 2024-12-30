Fantasy Football
Jahan Dotson headshot

Jahan Dotson News: Third straight zero-catch game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Dotson was not targeted a single time in Sunday's 41-7 blowout win over the Cowboys.

Dotson has now gone without a catch in three straight contests and has earned a total of just one target over that stretch. His role could expand in Week 18 if the Eagles rest their starters with nothing left to play for, but he'll need five catches if he's even to reach one catch per game on the season. He has 12 receptions in 16 contests thus far.

Jahan Dotson
Philadelphia Eagles
