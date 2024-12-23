Jahan Dotson News: Zero catches again

Dotson finished with zero catches for the second straight week Sunday against the Commanders.

Dotson's two chances at a revenge game this season have led to a combined one catch for eight yards. To be fair to Dotson, the Eagles leaned heavily on the run Sunday after Jalen Hurts exited early with a concussion, completing a total of just 15 passes. All but one of those went to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith.