Jahlani Tavai Injury: Nursing back injury
Tavai (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Tavai may have picked up a back injury during the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets, during which he logged six tackles (four solo). He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. Through the first eight games of the regular season, Tavai has logged 48 tackles (24 soloo) and one pass breakup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now