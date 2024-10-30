Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jahlani Tavai headshot

Jahlani Tavai Injury: Nursing back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 5:44pm

Tavai (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Tavai may have picked up a back injury during the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Jets, during which he logged six tackles (four solo). He'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. Through the first eight games of the regular season, Tavai has logged 48 tackles (24 soloo) and one pass breakup.

Jahlani Tavai
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now