Jahlani Tavai News: Helps create turnover Sunday
Tavai recorded five tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 25-24 loss versus the Colts.
Teammate Christian Elliss was credited with the interception, but it was Tavai who started the tip drill on an Anthony Richardson pass over the middle that led to a turnover in the first quarter in Week 13. Tavai is on pace for a career year going into the Patriots' bye in Week 14.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now