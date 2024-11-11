Fantasy Football
Jahlani Tavai News: Notches first sack of 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 6:43pm

Tavai posted nine tackles (seven solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.

The Patriots sacked Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams a whopping nine times, and Tavai got in on the action with his first sack of the season. The 2019 second-round pick has averaged 6.8 tackles per game this season, which hurts his consistency for fantasy purposes, but he'll certainly have viability as he approaches a second straight 100-tackle campaign.

