Jahlani Tavai News: Ready to go for Week 9
Tavai (back) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
Tavai was limited at practice to open the week due to a back injury, but the linebacker was able to log a full practice Friday, dispelling any chance that he'd be unavailable for Week 9. The 28-year-old has compiled 48 total tackles (24 solo) and a pass defensed over eight games in 2024.
