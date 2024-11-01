Fantasy Football
Jahlani Tavai headshot

Jahlani Tavai News: Ready to go for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Tavai (back) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Titans.

Tavai was limited at practice to open the week due to a back injury, but the linebacker was able to log a full practice Friday, dispelling any chance that he'd be unavailable for Week 9. The 28-year-old has compiled 48 total tackles (24 solo) and a pass defensed over eight games in 2024.

Jahlani Tavai
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
