Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jahlani Tavai headshot

Jahlani Tavai News: Tallies seven stops in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Tavai recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Tavai was the Patriots' second-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing just Marcus Jones' nine-stop effort. The veteran inside linebacker leads New England's defense in total tackles (75) and is second in tackles for loss (six) through the team's first 10 games. He's expected to continue being a tackling machine ahead of the Patriots' Week 12 divisional matchup against the Dolphins.

Jahlani Tavai
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now