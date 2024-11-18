Jahlani Tavai News: Tallies seven stops in loss

Tavai recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Tavai was the Patriots' second-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing just Marcus Jones' nine-stop effort. The veteran inside linebacker leads New England's defense in total tackles (75) and is second in tackles for loss (six) through the team's first 10 games. He's expected to continue being a tackling machine ahead of the Patriots' Week 12 divisional matchup against the Dolphins.