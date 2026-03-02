Jahmyr Gibbs News: Backfield duo broken up

Gibbs is now the sole clear leader of Detroit's backfield, with the team having traded David Montgomery to the Texans on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gibbs has significantly outpaced Montgomery in back-to-back seasons despite the tandem sharing work out of the Lions' backfield, but the 28-year-old veteran's departure ushers in a new era for the ground game in Detroit. Since joining the team as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs has consistently operated in a split backfield and manufactured dominant production via explosiveness, efficiency and pass-catching chops rather than overwhelming volume. It's worth noting that in 2025, Montgomery averaged five fewer touches per game while Gibbs managed to total 1,839 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns while handling a career-high 320 offensive touches and suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. Nonetheless, it would be surprising if the Lions don't bring in another complementary backfield option in free agency or April's draft.