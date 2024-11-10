Jahmyr Gibbs News: Cracks century mark on 21 touches

Gibbs rushed 19 times for 71 yards while catching two of three targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Gibbs was the only position player for either side to crack 100 total yards from scrimmage in an odd game that featured seven combined interceptions. Co-starter David Montgomery struggled on the ground (12-32-1), but was also the beneficiary of Detroit's lone rushing touchdown on the night. Both tailbacks should be considered universal starts in all fantasy formats heading into a soft matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.