Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs News: Cracks century mark on 21 touches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Gibbs rushed 19 times for 71 yards while catching two of three targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Gibbs was the only position player for either side to crack 100 total yards from scrimmage in an odd game that featured seven combined interceptions. Co-starter David Montgomery struggled on the ground (12-32-1), but was also the beneficiary of Detroit's lone rushing touchdown on the night. Both tailbacks should be considered universal starts in all fantasy formats heading into a soft matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
