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Jahmyr Gibbs News: Detroit picks up fifth-year option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Lions exercised Gibbs' fifth-year option for the 2027 season Tuesday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

It was a no-brainer move for the Lions, as Gibbs will collect a fully guaranteed $14.293 million salary in 2027 as a result. That still puts Gibbs well below the $20.6 million per year Saquon Barkley is earning as the league's highest-paid running back. As long as Gibbs keeps producing like he has since coming into the NFL as the 12th overall pick in 2023, he should become the league's top-earning back. He's posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has totaled 3,580 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground across three campaigns. In addition to his dynamic ability as a runner, Gibbs is as equally effective in the passing game, securing 181 of 228 targets for 1,449 yards and 10 scores in 49 regular-season contests. With David Montgomery now out of the picture, the ceiling is even higher for Gibbs headed into 2026.

Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
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