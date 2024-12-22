Jahmyr Gibbs News: Excels as clear lead back

Gibbs rushed 23 times for 109 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

Gibbs got all the touches he could handle in the first game since fellow Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a regular-season ending knee injury, racking up 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and three catches in the first half alone. After being tackled at the 1-yard line on three consecutive runs, Gibbs finally got across the goal line on his fourth try to put the Lions up 10-0 in the first quarter. He wound up exceeding his previous season high of 24 touches by three en route to 154 scrimmage yards despite the Lions incorporating backups Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki more frequently while nursing a double-digit lead the entire second half. Gibbs is poised for another heavy workload in Week 17 against the 49ers, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.