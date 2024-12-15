Jahmyr Gibbs News: Pair of scores in loss

Gibbs rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills. He added five receptions on seven targets for 83 yards and an additional score.

The Lions attempted only 15 rushes in the game, as they were forced into a pass-heavy offensive scheme while chasing points. That led to a modest day on the ground for Gibbs, though he did punch in a one-yard rushing score midway through the fourth quarter. He also shone as a pass-catcher, with all five of his receptions going for gains of at least 10 yards, highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown grab early in the final quarter. All told, it was Gibbs' second consecutive multi-touchdown performance and the eighth time he's topped 100 yards from scrimmage for the season.