Jahmyr Gibbs News: Sits out preseason opener
Gibbs was held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals.
The star running back was among a number of key skill players rested by the Lions on Thursday, a group that also included QB Jared Goff, WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as TE Sam LaPorta. Since he signed a lucrative three-year contract extension with the team last week, Gibbs -- who had previously reportedly been dealing with a minor back issue -- has been practicing, and is thus slated to reprise his role as the clear-cut top option in Detroit's backfield, and in turn maintain his standing as an elite fantasy option ahead of the 2026 regular season.
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