Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs News: Takes over in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Gibbs rushed 21 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in all three of his targets for nine receiving yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts.

Detroit's talented backfield featured both co-starters scoring touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's win. Gibbs was afforded extra opportunities and a second score after David Montgomery (shoulder) exited the contest with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The 22-year-old Gibbs is now up to 10 rushing touchdowns through 11 games this season, matching the entire total from his 15-game rookie campaign. If Montgomery's injury forces him to miss the Lions' next contest, Gibbs would become the primary back in a tasty matchup against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
