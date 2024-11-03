Jahmyr Gibbs News: Tallies eighth touchdown

Gibbs rushed the ball 11 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers. He added one reception on two targets for 11 yards.

David Montgomery was the favored option in the Detroit backfield in rainy conditions and a positive game script. However, Gibbs had the better fantasy performance thanks to his performance on the team's first possession of the second half when he tallied an 18-yard rush before finding the end zone from 15 yards away. Gibbs now has eight total touchdowns and has scored in three consecutive games.