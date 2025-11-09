Gibbs showcased his entire skillset in Sunday's win, accounting for three touchdowns and 172 yards from scrimmage. His first score came on a route over the middle for 14 yards, which he then followed up with a tough 13-yard run into the end zone, during which he bullied his way through several defenders. Gibbs capped off his day with a 43-yard scamper down the right sideline, beating several Commanders' defenders with his speed. This was Gibbs' most productive fantasy performance of the season -- it was his second-highest yardage total of the campaign -- and marked his fourth game with either multiple trips to the end zone or 100 total yards from scrimmage.