The 11 catches and 12 targets were career highs for Gibbs as were the 264 scrimmage yards, while the 219 rushing yards were the most ever in a game by a Detroit player not named Barry Sanders. Gibbs saved his best for last as well -- after catching a three-yard TD pass in the second quarter and busting loose for a 49-yard score on the ground in the fourth, the third-year back dashed for a 69-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of OT. Through 11 games this season, Gibbs already has 10 rushing TDs -- his third straight season in double digits -- with 951 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry, while adding a 48-379-3 receiving line on 55 targets. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 13 during a Thanksgiving tilt against the Packers.