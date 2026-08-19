Jahquez Robinson Injury: Reverts to IR
Robinson (undisclosed) reverted to the Ravens' injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Robinson was waived/injured by the Ravens on Tuesday. The safety cleared waivers and is set to spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The undrafted free agent out of Auburn will likely look toward next year for a potential NFL debut.
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