Jaire Alexander Injury: Continues to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Alexander (knee) is practicing Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander has now logged back-to-back practices ahead of the Packers' divisional showdown with the Lions on Thursday. The Louisville product has missed Green Bay's last two games due to the injury but may be trending in the right direction to suit up for Week 14. A decision on his status for the game likely won't come until closer to kickoff though.

