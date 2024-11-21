Jaire Alexander Injury: Could miss time due to PCL injury

Alexander said Thursday that he's dealing with a "tear on my PCL" and may miss some time, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander initially suffered the injury in the waning moments of the Packers' Week 8 win at Jacksonville, which sidelined him Week 9 against the Lions. Following a Week 10 bye, he was active this past Sunday in Chicago but lasted just 10 snaps on defense before aggravating the knee in question. With no clear timetable for a return to action, Alexander may miss his fourth game of the campaign Sunday versus the 49ers, which would allow Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine to start at cornerback for Green Bay.