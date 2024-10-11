Jaire Alexander Injury: Could return Week 6

Alexander (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander has missed Green Bay's last two contests after sustaining quadriceps and groin injuries in the Packers' Week 3 win over the Colts. However, the All-Pro cornerback was able to log three consecutive limited practice sessions and has a chance to suit up in Week 6. If Alexander misses his third consecutive game Sunday, the Packers could push slot corner Keisean Nixon to the outside, play Javon Bullard at nickel and line up Evan Williams next to Xavier McKinney at safety, as the team did in Week 5.