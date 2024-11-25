Jaire Alexander Injury: Estimated as DNP

Alexander (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers' All-Pro cornerback is dealing with a tear in his PCL that's sidelined him for two of the team's last three games, and Monday's estimated DNP is likely an indication that he'll miss further time. If Alexander is unable to practice in at least a limited capacity either Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll likely be held out of the Packers' Week 13 matchup against the Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day.