Jaire Alexander Injury: Limited to open week

Alexander (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session.

It's not much of a surprise to see Alexander on the Packers' injury report, given that he's played through a groin issue over the last two weeks. Unless he downgrades to a DNP over the next two practices, he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Alexander played every single defensive snap during the Packers' win over the Texans on Sunday, picking up three solo tackles in the process.