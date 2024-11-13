Jaire Alexander Injury: Limited Wednesday
Alexander (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
Alexander has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars. However, Wednesday's limited session suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. Alexander's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bears.
