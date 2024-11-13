Fantasy Football
Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Alexander (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Alexander has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars. However, Wednesday's limited session suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. Alexander's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bears.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
