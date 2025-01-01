Jaire Alexander Injury: Needs knee surgery

Alexander will soon undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers' top cornerback will finish the year having played 14 of a possible 34 regular-season games over the past two years, held back by injuries to his back, shoulder, groin and now knee. His most recent appearance was Week 11, and he's played just 10 snaps on defense since Week 8. The Packers have mostly played well on defense this season, but their subpar cornerback group could be a problem come playoff time.