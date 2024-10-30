Jaire Alexander Injury: Opens week as DNP
Alexander (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Alexander opening Green Bay's week of practice as a DNP comes as no surprise, as the All-Pro cornerback sustained a knee injury late in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars. He'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited practice participation either Thursday or Friday in order to play in the Packers' Week 9 divisional matchup against the Lions.
