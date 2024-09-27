Fantasy Football
Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Alexander (quadriceps) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Vikings.

Alexander did not participate at practice Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to quadriceps and groin injuries. It's certainly not ideal that the cornerback is trending in the wrong direction with his participation at practice and he will likely be a game-time decision prior to Sunday's divisional matchup at home versus Minnesota.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
