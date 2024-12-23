Jaire Alexander Injury: Unlikely to play Monday
Alexander (knee) isn't expected to play Monday against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alexander remains questionable for Week 16 action after being listed as a full participant on all three practice reports ahead of Monday's matchup. A lingering PCL injury is to blame for his continued lack of availability on game days. In the end, Alexander's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now