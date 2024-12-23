Fantasy Football
Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 3:11pm

Alexander (knee) isn't expected to play Monday against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Alexander remains questionable for Week 16 action after being listed as a full participant on all three practice reports ahead of Monday's matchup. A lingering PCL injury is to blame for his continued lack of availability on game days. In the end, Alexander's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
