Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander Injury: Won't play in Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Alexander (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander is now in line to miss his fifth game of the season after sustaining a knee injury in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars. Green Bay's secondary could struggle without Alexander, especially against a Dolphins offense averaging 255.4 passing yards and 2.2 passing touchdowns per game since Tua Tagovailoa returned from injury in Week 8. The Packers are expected to start Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine as their top outside corners in Thursday night's contest.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now