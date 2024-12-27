Jaire Alexander Injury: Won't return in Week 17
Alexander (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
The 27-year-old cornerback downgraded to a DNP at Friday's practice and is now in line to miss his sixth consecutive game Sunday due to a knee injury sustained in the Week 8 win over the Jaguars. Alexander has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons, appearing in just 14 of Green Bay's 33 regular-season games up to this point. With Alexander sidelined in Week 17, expect Carrington Valentine to serve as one of the Packers' top outside cornerbacks.
