Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander News: Full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 12:30pm

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Alexander (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site.

Alexander has missed four of the Packers' last five games after sustaining a partially torn PCL in a Week 8 win over the Jaguars. He practiced in full Wednesday for the first time since sustaining the injury, suggesting that the All-Pro will return for the Packers' Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks. Alexander is now expected to start opposite Keisean Nixon as part of Green Bay's top outside cornerback duo Sunday night.

