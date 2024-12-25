Fantasy Football
Jaire Alexander News: Listed as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Alexander (knee) was estimated as a full participant in Green Bay's practice report Wednesday.

Alexander has missed the team's past five games as he's been battling a knee injury but appears to be nearing his return.The 27-year-old will likely be good to go for Sunday's matchup versus the Vikings where he will look to help slow down Justin Jefferson and the rest of the team's high-powered offense.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
