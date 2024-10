Alexander (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The All-Pro corner practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week due to a groin injury, but it appears he'll play through the pain for the second consecutive game Sunday. Expect Alexander to start opposite Eric Stokes as part of the Packers' top outside cornerback duo in Week 7.