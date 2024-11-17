Fantasy Football
Jaire Alexander News: Will play vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Alexander (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander was unable to play against the Lions in Week 9 due to a knee injury. However, with the Packers on a bye in Week 10, Alexander took advantage of the additional rest and returned to practice this week on a limited basis. That appears to be good enough for the 2018 first-round pick to suit up for Sunday's NFC North clash.

