Jaire Alexander News: Will play vs. Chicago
Alexander (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Alexander was unable to play against the Lions in Week 9 due to a knee injury. However, with the Packers on a bye in Week 10, Alexander took advantage of the additional rest and returned to practice this week on a limited basis. That appears to be good enough for the 2018 first-round pick to suit up for Sunday's NFC North clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now