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Jaishawn Barham News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:05pm

Barham (groin) returned to practice Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Barham was able to make his return to the practice field after missing more than a week with a groin injury that he suffered at practice Aug. 5. The linebacker took some first-team reps, replacing both Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown (lower body) at different points. Barham appears to be on track to operate as a top reserve option at inside linebacker in his rookie campaign.

Jaishawn Barham
Dallas Cowboys
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