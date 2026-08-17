Jaishawn Barham News: Back at practice
Barham (groin) returned to practice Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Barham was able to make his return to the practice field after missing more than a week with a groin injury that he suffered at practice Aug. 5. The linebacker took some first-team reps, replacing both Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown (lower body) at different points. Barham appears to be on track to operate as a top reserve option at inside linebacker in his rookie campaign.
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