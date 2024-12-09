Jake Andrews Injury: Should be ready for 2025
Andrews (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of OTAs next offseason, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Andrews never suited up this season and was placed on the active/PUP list after training camp began, then moved to IR in August. The Troy product was expected to be New England's starting center this season, but it sounds like he'll have the opportunity to take back that role next season.
