Jake Andrews News: Let go by New England

Andrews (knee) was waived by the Patriots on Monday.

The 2023 fourth-round pick from Troy missed all of the Patriots' 2024 campaign due to a knee injury sustained in early August. However, he was let go without an injury designation Monday, implying he's fully recovered from the issue. Andrews appeared in 16 games (one start) for New England in 2023, logging 120 total snaps (70 offensive and 50 on special teams).