Bates didn't attempt a field goal and went 6-for-6 on extra point attempts in Monday's 42-29 win over the Seahawks.

Bates went without a field-goal try for a second straight week as Detroit's offense never stalled out and scored six touchdowns in the contest. Through four games, the kicker has gone 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-12 on extra-point kicks.