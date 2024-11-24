Jake Bates News: Makes only field goal in Week 12

Bates made his only field-goal try and went 3-for-3 on PATs in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts.

Bates was able to nail a 56-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, his only attempt of the day. The kicker has now been limited to just one field-goal try in five of the last six games, but he's hit at least three PATs in six of the last seven contests. Bates remains a perfect 16-for-16 on field-goal attempts heading into Week 13 versus the Bears.