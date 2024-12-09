Jake Bates News: Makes winning field goal

Bates converted all four of his extra-point tries and both of his field-goal attempts in a 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Bates came through in the clutch again for the Lions, making a 35-yard attempt as time expired. He also made a 43-yard try early in the second quarter and is now 21-for-22 this season, for a 95 percent conversation rate. Next up for Bates and the Lions is a Week 15 matchup with the Bills.