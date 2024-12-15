Fantasy Football
Jake Bates headshot

Jake Bates News: Misses only field goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Bates missed his only field-goal attempt while making all six of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills.

Bates missed a 52-yard field-goal try with less than a minute left in the first half, which proved to be his only attempt of the day. It was the second time in three games that the kicker has missed a field goal after starting the year a perfect 16-for-16 through 11 games. Bates has now gone 21-for-23 on field goals while converting 54 of 55 PATs in 2024.

Jake Bates
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
