Jake Bates News: Nails clutch kicks in win

Bates went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Bates was limited to two PATs entering the fourth quarter, but that's when he left his mark in Week 10. The 25-year-old nailed a 58-yard field goal with 5:06 left in the game, tying it up at 23-23. He later walked it off with a game-winning 52-yarder as time expired. Through nine games in 2024, Bates is a perfect 14-for-14 on field-goal tries, including three makes from 50-plus, while also going 32-for-33 on PATs.