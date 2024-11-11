Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jake Bates headshot

Jake Bates News: Nails clutch kicks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Bates went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Bates was limited to two PATs entering the fourth quarter, but that's when he left his mark in Week 10. The 25-year-old nailed a 58-yard field goal with 5:06 left in the game, tying it up at 23-23. He later walked it off with a game-winning 52-yarder as time expired. Through nine games in 2024, Bates is a perfect 14-for-14 on field-goal tries, including three makes from 50-plus, while also going 32-for-33 on PATs.

Jake Bates
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now