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Jake Bates News: Officially re-signs with Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Detroit re-signed Bates on Wednesday.

Bates has either inked an new contract with the Lions or officially signed the exclusive rights free-agent tender extended to him by the team early March. In any case, he's positioned to stick with Detroit for the 2026 campaign. Through two season in the NFL, Bates has converted 53 of 63 field-goal attempts (84.1 percent) and 118 of 123 extra-point tries (95.9 percent).

Jake Bates
Detroit Lions
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