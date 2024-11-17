Fantasy Football
Jake Bates

Jake Bates News: One field goal in blowout win

RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Bates converted his only field-goal attempt while going 7-for-7 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Bates remained busy Sunday, matching a season-high seven PATs, while also nailing a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The kicker continues to have one of the safest weekly floors from a fantasy perspective, operating alongside the high-powered Detroit offense. On the season, Bates is still a perfect 15-for-15 on field goals and his 39 PATs lead the NFL through Week 11.

Jake Bates
Detroit Lions
