Jake Bates News: Perfect in poor weather

Bates made his only field-goal attempt while converting all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

Bates attempted only one field goal for the third game in a row, making a 27-yarder in the second quarter. With swirling wind and rain throughout Sunday's contest in Green Bay, it was a challenging day to be a kicker. Bates has now gone 12-for-12 on field goals while making 30 out of 31 PATs in 2024.