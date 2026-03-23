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Jake Bobo News: Offer sheet matched by Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Seahawks are matching the Jaguars' offer sheet to Bobo, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bobo is now in line to remain with Seattle on a two-year, $5.5 million deal that includes $4.5 million guaranteed. Bobo caught just two passes in 11 regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2025, and he's on track to remain in a depth role this coming season, while working in a WR corps that also includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.

Jake Bobo
Seattle Seahawks
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