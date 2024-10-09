Jake Bobo News: One catch in loss

Bobo caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Bobo played just two of the Seahawks' 58 offensive snaps Sunday. Buried on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and Laviska Shenault, the 26-year-old Bobo has been mostly an afterthought in Seattle's passing attack. Through five weeks, the second-year wideout has recorded just six catches for 48 yards. Bobo should remain far off the fantasy radar as the Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 6.