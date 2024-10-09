Fantasy Football
Jake Bobo headshot

Jake Bobo News: One catch in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Bobo caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Bobo played just two of the Seahawks' 58 offensive snaps Sunday. Buried on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and Laviska Shenault, the 26-year-old Bobo has been mostly an afterthought in Seattle's passing attack. Through five weeks, the second-year wideout has recorded just six catches for 48 yards. Bobo should remain far off the fantasy radar as the Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 6.

Jake Bobo
Seattle Seahawks
